Georgia establishing new therapeutic foster care program

Juanita Stedman, executive director of the child advocacy group Together Georgia, said that without the therapeutic option, these children often get moved around in the foster care system or are left without any care at all.

“What I know, and we all know now, is that every time you move a child, the trauma that it causes is just horrific,” Stedman said. “And you know, you have kids that sometimes have been moved seven or eight times.”

Advocates for therapeutic foster care say the program cuts down on this movement by providing foster parents with training that equips them to handle the many challenges that arise when caring for these children. They say this creates a more stable environment better suited for longer term placement and care. However, the intense nature of the care required can make it a challenge to recruit foster parents for the program.

“It’s a lifestyle for our parents. They have to be very dedicated because they are truly the changemakers,” said Sally Buchanon, CEO of Creative Community Services. “You can have therapy, you can have all of our workers in there, but those parents are with them 24/7, so it makes a big difference.”