Georgia gets more urban and diverse as white residents dip

The raw number of people who identify as white alone fell by more than 50,000, to under 5.4 million. Some of that change is because more people are identifying as a combination of races or ethnicities, with changes in how the Census asks about those subjects. People identifying as Black alone rose by 367,000 to 3.3 million, while people identifying as Hispanic or Latino rose by 270,000 to 1.1 million, as Georgia continues to act as a beacon for in-migration among nonwhite groups.

As late as 1980, 70% of Georgians were white. Georgia’s white population had never previously fallen below 53%, the level it hit in 1890.

Almost every urban county saw its share of nonwhite residents expand, even on the far suburban frontier like in Jackson County, northeast of Atlanta.

“I do think one of the big stories out of the 2020 Census is going to be the relationship between diversity and growth," said Charlie Hayslett, who studies Georgia’s demographics. "Based on the counties I’ve been able to drill down on so far, the ones that have experienced meaningful growth and that have vibrant economies have also seen a significant increase in the diversity of their populations.”