Georgia gets new math standards, but debut in class may wait

Matt Jones, chief of staff to the Republican Woods, said Wednesday there will be “a very likely delay in implementation. We know things are changing on the ground.” He said Woods would decide in December or January whether to go forward. But math teacher training this year is likely to begin focusing on the new standards anyway.

Common Core was an effort to write academic standards to be shared by all 50 states that would enable students to learn more analytically and less by memorization. With the support of then-Gov. Sonny Perdue, Georgia joined 45 other states a decade ago in adopting Common Core-inspired guidelines for what each grade's students should learn in math and English language arts.

That change set off criticism as some struggled to adjust to math instruction that taught students to think about numbers and reach answers in ways different than what was traditional in American schools. President Barack Obama's administration was accused of wielding improper federal influence, and Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp was among those who made it a political issue

“I am confident the final math standards eliminate the remnants of Common Core, will provide an excellent education for our students, and are based on an unprecedented level of collaboration from across the state," the Republican Kemp wrote in a letter Monday endorsing the changes.