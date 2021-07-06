Georgia GOP lawmaker quits leadership post after fatal crash

ATLANTA (AP) — A Georgia state lawmaker indicted on a misdemeanor charge related to a 2019 fatal hit-and-run-crash is stepping down from his leadership post, but remaining in the state House.

Republican state Rep. Trey Kelley, who as majority whip had been the fourth-ranking member among House Republicans, announced that he was giving up the leadership post in a Thursday email to fellow House GOP members.

“I knew when I accepted this role it wouldn't be forever and now is the time for me to dedicate more time and energy to my professional and personal life,” Kelley wrote in an email. “I feel that it is necessary for me to step down today from my role as majority whip.”

Kelley, a Cedartown resident and lawyer, represents all of Polk and parts of Floyd and Haralson counties in northwest Georgia. He was indicted in December on a charge of reckless conduct, alleging he wrongly didn't report a fatal 2019 hit-and-run crash that his friend called him about as the victim lay dying in a ditch.

Kelley’s wife of 13 years also filed for divorce in May.