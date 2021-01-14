Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp's State of the State address

These American heroes shifted their entire operation to begin producing masks and gowns for frontline health care professionals, and while their products may not bear the names of major brands, they caught the attention of those in high places, receiving FDA approval in a matter of days to sew and send lifesaving garments to our frontline heroes. Steve Hawkins, the president of America Knits, joins us in the chamber today. Steve, I know at this time last year, you could not have fathomed that your plant would shift to 20-hour days, bring on more staff, and work harder than you thought possible to fight a virus we knew so little about. You and your team’s commitment to that mission represents the best of Georgia’s business community and reminds us all of what is possible in rural Georgia. On behalf of all Georgians, thank you!

That piece of legislation was exactly the type of common sense, business-friendly policy that we should champion here in the No. 1 State for Business — to stand alongside businesses who are working hard each and every day to provide for their employees and communities and leverage state programs to support their efforts. That is why, as part of my legislative agenda this session, I am proposing a natural next step to the PPE Tax Credit by expanding the letter of the law to cover pharmaceutical and medical equipment manufacturers. Georgia is home to some of health care’s strongest pillars with the CDC, several major health care systems, and premier medical research institutions like Augusta University and Emory. And as we look to a future on the other side of COVID-19, we should focus our efforts on planting more seeds in that good soil by spurring job creation from those industries that are critical to health care and building on Georgia’s momentum to become a leader in all sectors of the health care industry. We’ve learned many lessons as a result of COVID-19, and one that we learned early on is that we cannot waste time in bidding wars with other states or foreign adversaries. No one nation should hold a monopoly on lifesaving medicines and medical supplies, and we should bring these critical industries and the jobs that come with them back to America and here to Georgia.