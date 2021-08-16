Georgia governor boosts hospital staffing amid COVID surge

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp announced Monday the state will spend another $125 million to increase staffing at hospitals amid a surge in coronavirus cases that has forced them to turn patients away.

The money will fund another 1,500 health care workers through the beginning of December, Kemp said at a news conference. It comes on top of $500 million the state has previously allocated that is funding 1,300 staff members at 68 hospitals, the governor said.

Kemp also announced he is closing state offices on the Friday before Labor Day to encourage unvaccinated employees to get inoculated against the virus. But he continued his opposition to vaccine or mask mandates, saying he did not think they work and they push people “into a corner.”

“You see where mask mandates are causing fights at sporting events and on airplanes and other things," he said. “People know how to deal with the virus.”

He cited a now-defunct government study that started in the 1930s and left Black men untreated for syphilis for decades as a source of vaccine hesitancy among African Americans. He said conservative whites in rural parts of the state are also resistant to the vaccines.