Georgia governor gets GOP primary challenge from renegade

Jones has been posting video and pictures of himself interacting with Trump at his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida in recent weeks. But it’s unclear whether Trump will support him. Trump remains fixated on Georgia, but has also encouraged others to run in the Republican primary.

For Jones, the race is the latest in a long career of a self-described “country boy” who went on to be DeKalb's first African American elected leader. Every step of the way, Jones has been dogged by serious questions about which side of the law he's lived on, and which party he wanted to be in.

Jones had long flirted with the GOP, getting endorsed by the DeKalb County Republican Party in 2000 when he was first elected the county's CEO and saying he voted for George W. Bush in both 2000 and 2004.

As the county's top officer, he faced multiple investigations of an expensive security detail, and a woman accused Jones of raping her in late 2004. She later dropped the charges, saying she didn't want to face the scrutiny, but never recanted. Jones denied wrongdoing, saying their sexual encounter was consensual.

Jones also oversaw hundreds of millions in capital projects as CEO, but a special grand jury later found he was part of an endemic culture of “incompetence, patronage, fraud and cronyism.”