Georgia governor orders bars, clubs closed amid coronavirus

On Sunday, the mayor and county commission chairman issued an executive order making the conditions of a shelter-in-place order there more stringent, including requiring essential businesses such as grocery stores not to exceed 50% occupancy.

Albany Mayor Bo Dorough said during a news conference Monday that surrounding counties need to take similar precautions.

“County lines are really nothing more than a place in the sand,” Dorough said. "This virus is totally indifferent to county boundaries. So if people are coming into Albany to shop and to work, there have to be precautions taken in our surrounding counties.”

Of those who died, the youngest two were 42 and the oldest two were 85, with an average age of 66, according to Department of Public Health records. Dougherty County has recorded six deaths, while Cobb County has five. No other county has more than two.