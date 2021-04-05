 Skip to main content
Georgia hits 4 million dose mark for vaccine given in state
AP

Georgia hits 4 million dose mark for vaccine given in state

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia has hit a milestone of administering more than 4 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine, Gov. Brian Kemp said Monday.

The state reached the 3 million mark on March 19, Kemp said. That means that more than 1 million doses of vaccine were administered in about 15 days.

Kemp recently rolled back coronavirus restrictions. He signed an executive order that ends a ban on large gatherings, eliminates shelter-in-place requirements and reduces any remaining distance requirements at restaurants, bars, and movie theaters and between people at group fitness classes. The rollback starts on April 8 and runs through April 30.

On Monday, Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr and the Georgia Department of Health warned that scammers have been trying to exploit the vaccine rollout. They said scammers have been texting or emailing people asking for payments for the vaccine, scheduling an appointment or getting on the waiting list.

“Scam artists are attempting to take advantage of people’s sense of urgency about getting the vaccine,” Carr said in a statement. “Remember that the vaccine is free, and hang up on any caller who asks you for money or personal information related to the vaccine.”

