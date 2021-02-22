Georgia House says localities can't ban natural gas hookups

ATLANTA (AP) — Cities and counties in Georgia couldn't ban connections to natural gas or any other fuel source under a bill that passed the House on a 103-62 vote Monday.

No city or county in Georgia has yet to order such a ban, but supporters say they're reacting to bans in other states. A state Senate committee could consider a similar bill Tuesday, with widespread backing from business interests.

“ House Bill 150 gives Georgians a resilient path for assuring the lowest possible energy pricing in their homes and business,” said Rep. Bruce Williamson, the Monroe Republican who is sponsoring the measure. “It assures consumers freedom of choice and lets the free market work to keep prices low.”

Opponents said the bill would retard local efforts to fight climate change by limiting the use of fossil fuels. Georgia localities including Atlanta, Savannah, Clarkston, Augusta-Richmond and Athens-Clarke have pledged to use 100% renewable energy by 2050, although none have taken any steps to limit people from connecting to utilities that rely on fossil fuels.