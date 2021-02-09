 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Georgia House wants COVID-19 lawsuit shield extended a year
View Comments
AP

Georgia House wants COVID-19 lawsuit shield extended a year

  • Comments
{{featured_button_text}}

ATLANTA (AP) — The Georgia state House has voted in favor of extending by one year a law that protects businesses from being sued by a person that blames them for contracting COVID-19.

The protection is currently set to expire on July 14. But House Bill 112, which passed the House Tuesday by a vote of 99-68, would extend it to July 14, 2022.

The vote was largely split along party lines, with Republicans in favor of the extension and Democrats opposed.

The law sets a high bar for lawsuits against businesses, health care providers and other protected entities. They would have to display gross negligence, willful and wanton misconduct or reckless or intentional infliction of harm to lose in court.

Hospitals and medical professionals are already exempt from legal liability under an executive order signed by Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, but those protections end when Kemp’s emergency powers run out.

Republican lawmakers argued that the protections have allowed businesses to stay open during a time of great economic upheaval.

“We know that our businesses continue to struggle to stay open. We know that our hospitals and our medical community continue to struggle to take care of the Georgians that are our constituents,” said Rep. Trey Kelley, a Republican from Cedartown. “At a time when they’re being attacked by this horrible virus, what we don’t need is for them to be attacked by frivolous lawsuits.”

Rep. Kasey Carpenter, a Republican from Dalton, said the extension will help shield small businesses from lawsuits that could sink a business and put workers out of a job.

Carpenter said the bill will protect “employers who simply want to operate their businesses, to keep their communities going and to keep their employees working.”

But Democrats argued that the law gives cover to businesses even when they act irresponsibly.

Rep. Bee Nguyen, an Atlanta Democrat, said lawmakers should not shield businesses that violate CDC guidelines, don’t provide adequate personal protective equipment and neglect the safety of their employees.

“This bill does nothing but enables bad businesses to get away with endangering the health and safety of their workforce,” she said.

Rep. Matthew Wilson, a Democrat from Brookhaven, referenced a meat processing plant in Iowa where managers bet on how many workers would test positive for the virus, while arguing against the bill.

“That’s the kind of abhorrent and abject disregard for human life that this kind of liability shield has allowed to infiltrate our society this past year,” Wilson said.

The bill will now go to the state Senate for more debate. Senators had sought even stronger protections for businesses during last year’s legislative session but ended up agreeing to the House version.

———

Associated Press writer Jeff Amy contributed to this report.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

View Comments

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Defense attorney: Trump 'removed by the voters'

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+16
Trump's trial starting: 'Grievous crime' or just 'theater'?
National Politics

Trump's trial starting: 'Grievous crime' or just 'theater'?

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate launches Donald Trump’s historic second impeachment trial on Tuesday, with lawyers for the former president insisting he is not guilty of inciting mob violence at the Capitol to overturn the election while prosecutors say he must be convicted of the “most grievous constitutional crime” even though he’s gone from the White House.

+5
Senate Republicans back Trump as impeachment trial nears
National Politics

Senate Republicans back Trump as impeachment trial nears

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump’s defenders in the Senate on Sunday rallied around the former president before his impeachment trial, dismissing it as a waste of time and arguing that the former president’s fiery speech before the U.S. Capitol insurrection does not make him responsible for the violence of Jan. 6.

+2
Pennsylvania's Fetterman makes 2022 US Senate run official
National

Pennsylvania's Fetterman makes 2022 US Senate run official

  • Updated

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s larger-than-life lieutenant governor, the 6-foot-8, bald and tattooed John Fetterman, will run for U.S. Senate, making the announcement Monday after kicking off an exploratory fundraising campaign last month that raised over $1 million.

Watch Now: Related Video

Undocumented immigrants and the COVID-19 vaccine

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News