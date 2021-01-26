Georgia House wants more state money for public health

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia House lawmakers want to shift more money into public health and nursing homes, saying the state needs to spend more in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

House appropriations subcommittees on Tuesday made proposed changes to the current year’s budget, a yearly ritual that’s on a fast track in 2021 because of fears that the pandemic could disrupt the General Assembly’s session. The full House could vote on the changes as early as Thursday. The Senate would consider the changes after that.

House lawmakers propose adding nearly $34 million into the state Department of Public Health, after Gov. Brian Kemp had proposed no new spending from state money, instead relying on federal coronavirus relief for now.

“The pandemic, I think, has exposed critical staffing needs in the Department of Public Health and federal funds have been used where we’ve been able to do that, but we still need to put in some state funds,” said House Appropriations Health Subcommittee Chairman Butch Parrish, a Swainsboro Republican.

The moves propose no new state spending, leaving the bottom line of state dollars at $26.6 billion. But the proposals do shift money around, taking savings that have often been generated because of vacant employee positions or stalled programs and shifting them elsewhere.