Georgia judge could face a trial before state judicial panel

ATLANTA (AP) — A Georgia judge could soon become the first state appellate court judge to stand trial before the state Judicial Qualifications Commission for alleged ethics violations.

A recent decision by the Georgia Supreme Court paves the way for the trial involving Christian Coomer, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

The state Court of Appeals judge, who is suspended with pay, had asked the Supreme Court to stop the proceedings against him on the grounds that his alleged misconduct occurred before he became a judge in October 2018. But the state high court this week dismissed his petition.

In court filings, Coomer’s lawyers said their client denies any wrongdoing.

Coomer, 47, will now have to appear before a three-member hearing panel of the state Judicial Qualifications Commission, which has yet to set a date for the trial. If the panel finds Coomer violated the code of judicial conduct, it can recommend punishment, including removal from office, to the Georgia Supreme Court, which has the final say on the matter.

Some of the ethics allegations stem from Coomer’s work at a private law practice in Cartersville and while he served as a member of the Georgia House of Representatives. The newspaper reports that other ethics charges allege Coomer improperly transferred money from his campaign account to his law firm account.

