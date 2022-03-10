 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Georgia judge could face a trial before state judicial panel

  • Updated
  • 0

ATLANTA (AP) — A Georgia judge could soon become the first state appellate court judge to stand trial before the state Judicial Qualifications Commission for alleged ethics violations.

A recent decision by the Georgia Supreme Court paves the way for the trial involving Christian Coomer, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

The state Court of Appeals judge, who is suspended with pay, had asked the Supreme Court to stop the proceedings against him on the grounds that his alleged misconduct occurred before he became a judge in October 2018. But the state high court this week dismissed his petition.

In court filings, Coomer’s lawyers said their client denies any wrongdoing.

Coomer, 47, will now have to appear before a three-member hearing panel of the state Judicial Qualifications Commission, which has yet to set a date for the trial. If the panel finds Coomer violated the code of judicial conduct, it can recommend punishment, including removal from office, to the Georgia Supreme Court, which has the final say on the matter.

People are also reading…

Some of the ethics allegations stem from Coomer’s work at a private law practice in Cartersville and while he served as a member of the Georgia House of Representatives. The newspaper reports that other ethics charges allege Coomer improperly transferred money from his campaign account to his law firm account.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Harris lands in Poland amid turbulence over jets for Ukraine

Harris lands in Poland amid turbulence over jets for Ukraine

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris’ trip to Warsaw to thank Poland for taking in hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians fleeing Russia’s invasion took an unexpected turn before she even left Washington. She’s parachuting into the middle of unexpected diplomatic turbulence over fighter jets.

Pentagon says Poland's jet offer for Ukraine 'not tenable'

Pentagon says Poland's jet offer for Ukraine 'not tenable'

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The Pentagon on Tuesday rejected Poland's surprise announcement that it would give the United States its MiG-29 fighter jets for use by Ukraine, a rare display of disharmony by NATO allies seeking to boost Ukrainian fighters while avoiding getting caught up in a wider war with Russia.

Newsom wants tax rebate, touts 'California Way' of governing

Newsom wants tax rebate, touts 'California Way' of governing

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom proposed sending money back to taxpayers to offset record-high gas prices but rejected calls to increase oil drilling, saying he wants to free the state “once and for all from the grasp of petro-dictators.”

Retired professor mounts GOP challenge to Democrat DeLauro

Retired professor mounts GOP challenge to Democrat DeLauro

Republican Lesley DeNardis announced Tuesday that she is running against Connecticut Democratic U.S. Rep. Rosa DeLauro in this year's election, in an attempt to become the first GOP member to hold the 3rd District seat since her father in the early 1980s.

US strikes harder at Putin, banning all Russian oil imports

US strikes harder at Putin, banning all Russian oil imports

WASHINGTON (AP) — Striking harder at Russia’s economy, President Joe Biden on Tuesday ordered a ban on Russian oil imports in retaliation for Vladimir Putin’s onslaught in Ukraine. The major trade action, responding to the pleas of Ukraine’s embattled leader, thrust the U.S. out front as Western nations seek to halt Putin’s invasion.

School librarians face criticism in fight over book scrutiny

School librarians face criticism in fight over book scrutiny

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Amid a national spike in book challenges and bans, school librarians across Tennessee are quickly becoming the target of scorn and skepticism from Republican lawmakers and parents pushing for more oversight on what materials are provided to children.

Watch Now: Related Video

Ukraine war: Kyiv residents shelter in subway amid Russian bombing

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News