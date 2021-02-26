Georgia lawmakers again seek to make college hazing a felony

Louisiana made hazing a felony after Gruver died. Albers has been pushing a bill to do the same in Georgia, backed by Gruver's parents, who formed a foundation to fight hazing.

The Georgia proposal would make hazing a felony any time someone who is 17 or older, with an “element of force” makes a someone else participate in a hazing ritual that results in serious injury or death. Incidents resulting in serious injury would be punishable by one to five years in prison, while those resulting in death would be punishable by one to 10 years in prison

Other hazing incidents would be misdemeanors punishable by up to a year in jail. The law would apply to any student organization, not just sororities and fraternities.

Anyone who sees hazing but doesn’t help would be guilty of a misdemeanor, while anyone who offered help or called authorities would be protected from prosecution. Georgia’s attorney general could bring civil lawsuits against adult trustees who knowingly allowed or covered up hazing.

The bill would also require all Georgia colleges and universities to submit an annual report detailing any hazing incidents.