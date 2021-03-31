Georgia lawmakers move to ban 'defund the police' efforts

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia lawmakers moved Wednesday to block “defund the police” efforts in the state's counties and cities, saying local governments seeking to redirect or cut spending following racial injustice protests last year would endanger their residents.

“I think it’s absolutely critical to get this legislation done to continue to protect families in this state," said Rep. Houston Gaines, an Athens Republican, minutes before House members gave final passage to House Bill 286 on a 100-73 vote.

The measure now goes to Gov. Brian Kemp for his signature or veto.

The law would limit governments' ability to cut police funding by more than 5% a year after Atlanta and Athens-Clarke County officials debated plans to cut or redirect spending following racial injustice protests last year. The death of George Floyd, a Black man killed in police custody in Minneapolis last year, launched demonstrations that were also fueled by the death of Rayshard Brooks in Atlanta.