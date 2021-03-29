Georgia lawmakers move to loosen gun laws after shootings

"We don’t have to see three establishments shot up and eight people dead in our state, to be followed six days later by 10 more people dead," Parent said, referring also to last week's shooting at a Colorado supermarket. “We don’t have to live in fear of the next mass shooting. We don’t have to bear this huge number of grieving families.”

The measure would loosen Georgia law to allow ranyone from any state that has a concealed weapons permit to carry their gun in Georgia. Before now, that privilege was only extended to residents of states that recognized Georgia's law.

“We’re going to open that up," Hatchett said. "Anyone with a concealed weapons permit in another state that comes into Georgia will have reciprocity. Georgia will recognize those.”

The measure would expand prohibitions against seizing firearms during a state of emergency to say government officials can't prohibit the manufacture or sale of guns during an emergency, can't refuse to accept weapons carry license applications if courthouses are open, can't suspend or revoke weapons licenses. Officials also wouldn't be allowed to limit operating hours of gun stores, gun makers or shooting ranges unless every business in an area is subject to the same operating restrictions.