Georgia lawmakers reject pay raise plan for themselves

Those who support pay raises say many people can’t afford to seek election because of low pay, and that what is supposed to be a part-time job eats up a lot of time even when lawmakers aren’t in Atlanta.

Last year, lawmakers and the lieutenant governor actually took a 14% pay cut, agreeing to reduce their salaries because of state budget cuts.

Rep. Wes Cantrell, the Woodstock Republican sponsoring the House measure, said the increases would cost about $3.2 million a year.

The House proposal would have indexed legislative pay and expense payments to inflation, while the Senate plan did not. Lawmakers can claim up to $7,000 in expenses each year in addition to per diem.

The lieutenant governor’s salary would have risen from $91,609 to $135,000, while the House speaker’s salary would have risen from about $99,000 to $135,000. The House speaker pro tem and Senate president pro tem would have gotten an extra $6,000 a year over regular legislative salaries.