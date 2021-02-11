Georgia lawmakers restore $567 million for K-12 education

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia lawmakers approved their changes to the current year's budget on Thursday, including more money for K-12 schools and public health along with $1,000 bonuses for more than 50,000 state employees.

The House and Senate agreed to the changes by overwhelming votes, sending House Bill 80 to Gov. Brian Kemp. A spokesperson said that he will sign it.

The measure spends $26.6 billion in state funds and $15.6 billion more in federal money in the current year ending June 30.

Lawmakers agreed with Gov. Brian Kemp’s plan to restore $567 million to the state’s K-12 school funding formula, which was cut by $950 million last year when lawmakers feared a steeper drop in revenue.

Overall, lawmakers cut $2.2 billion last June, or about 10% across the board.