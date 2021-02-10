 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Georgia leaders want to pay bonuses to many state workers
View Comments
AP

Georgia leaders want to pay bonuses to many state workers

  • Updated
  • Comments
{{featured_button_text}}

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia officials are proposing one-time bonuses of $1,000 to many state employees who make less than $80,000 a year.

Gov. Brian Kemp, House Speaker David Ralston and Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan, all Republicans, announced the plan Wednesday. They said they wanted to recognize the hard work of employees during the pandemic.

“Our state employees work incredibly hard despite the global pandemic,” Kemp said. “They have to be going above and beyond the call of duty to deliver essential services to our most vulnerable, keeping our businesses open and delivering financial assistance to those that quite honestly many days were losing hope.”

Senate Appropriations Committee Chairman Blake Tillery, a Vidalia Republican, said the bonuses would come from money the state won't have to spend on the state-federal Medicaid health insurance program because the federal government is picking up a greater share of the program during the pandemic.

Ralston said overall spending on the state employee bonuses would be $59.6 million, covering about 57,000 employees.

Both teachers and state employees are getting extra pay because of federal spending. Kemp and state Superintendent Richard Woods already announced a plan to pay $1,000 bonuses to K-12 school employees using federal coronavirus relief money, a plan the state Board of Education is likely to consider later this month.

Both teachers and state employees are unlikely to see the whole $1,000 after taxes, health insurance and retirement contributions, officials said.

Neither set of bonuses will include University System of Georgia employees, but Ralston and Tillery both said regents could act to supplement university system employee pay. Spokesperson Aaron Diamant said action by the system is likely.

“We are aware of the discussions and the possibility of this action and will mirror the state plan,” Diamant said.

The move also recognizes a growing sense among agency heads that their employees are underpaid. State prison and juvenile justice officers are in line for 10% pay increases in the amended budget under consideration, while lawmakers are proposing money that would allow additional ranks and pay for educational credentials for state troopers.

A Department of Administrative Services report said there were nearly 65,000 state workers overall as of June 30, 2020. The largest groups of state employees work in job classifications with pay averaging $37,000 to $47,000 a year.

The bonuses would be included in the current budget for the year ending June 30. House and Senate lawmakers are ironing out final changes to the spending plan and could agree to a yearly budget as early as Thursday, Tillery said. Total state spending in that document will be $26.6 billion, with lawmakers agreeing with Gov. Brian Kemp’s plan to add back $567 million to the state’s K-12 school funding formula. There's also extra money lawmakers have added for the Department of Public Health in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The bonuses are being planned despite a clause in the state Constitution that bans “extra compensation to any public officer, agent, or contractor after the service has been rendered or the contract entered into.” Tillery said the spending would be legal because it would be treated as a one-time pay raise.

———

Follow Jeff Amy on Twitter at http://twitter.com/jeffamy.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

View Comments

Locations

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+16
Trump's trial starting: 'Grievous crime' or just 'theater'?
National Politics

Trump's trial starting: 'Grievous crime' or just 'theater'?

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate launches Donald Trump’s historic second impeachment trial on Tuesday, with lawyers for the former president insisting he is not guilty of inciting mob violence at the Capitol to overturn the election while prosecutors say he must be convicted of the “most grievous constitutional crime” even though he’s gone from the White House.

+37
Police beg help, senators flee in chilling Trump trial video
National Politics

Police beg help, senators flee in chilling Trump trial video

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — Prosecutors unveiled chilling new security video in Donald Trump’s impeachment trial Wednesday, showing the mob of rioters breaking into the Capitol, smashing windows and doors and searching menacingly for Vice President Mike Pence and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi as overwhelmed police begged on their radios for help.

Biden treads carefully around Trump's combative trade policy
National Politics

Biden treads carefully around Trump's combative trade policy

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has wasted no time in dumping a batch of major Trump administration policies. He rejoined the Paris climate agreement. He ended a ban on travelers from mostly Muslim countries. He canceled the Keystone XL oil pipeline. He reversed a ban on transgender people serving in the military.

Watch Now: Related Video

Sen. Mitt Romney is saved by a Capitol Police officer

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News