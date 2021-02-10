Georgia leaders want to pay bonuses to many state workers

Both teachers and state employees are unlikely to see the whole $1,000 after taxes, health insurance and retirement contributions, officials said.

Neither set of bonuses will include University System of Georgia employees, but Ralston and Tillery both said regents could act to supplement university system employee pay. Spokesperson Aaron Diamant said action by the system is likely.

“We are aware of the discussions and the possibility of this action and will mirror the state plan,” Diamant said.

The move also recognizes a growing sense among agency heads that their employees are underpaid. State prison and juvenile justice officers are in line for 10% pay increases in the amended budget under consideration, while lawmakers are proposing money that would allow additional ranks and pay for educational credentials for state troopers.

A Department of Administrative Services report said there were nearly 65,000 state workers overall as of June 30, 2020. The largest groups of state employees work in job classifications with pay averaging $37,000 to $47,000 a year.