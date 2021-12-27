 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Georgia license, registration services to be out for 4 days

  • 0

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgians won't be able to renew driver licenses or vehicle registrations for several days beginning later this week.

The state Department of Driver Services computer system will be taken offline after offices close on Thursday and won't be available again until Jan. 3.

Offices would be closed anyway on Saturday and Monday to observe the New Year's holiday. But online and kiosk services, normally available at all times, will also be unavailable from late Thursday through Monday.

The Department of Driver Services and county tax commissioners are encouraging people to act before Thursday if their licenses or registrations expire during the outage period.

The department says it's upgrading its computer system, called the Driver Record and Integrated Vehicle Enterprise System. Officials say the upgrade will reduce costs and improve system performance.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Putin to the West: 'It is not us who threaten anyone'

Putin to the West: 'It is not us who threaten anyone'

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin urged the West on Thursday to “immediately” meet Russia's demand for security guarantees precluding NATO's expansion to Ukraine, saying the U.S. is “on the threshold of our home.”

Renowned Tiananmen massacre monument removed in Hong Kong

Renowned Tiananmen massacre monument removed in Hong Kong

HONG KONG (AP) — A monument at a Hong Kong university that was the best-known public remembrance of the Tiananmen Square massacre on Chinese soil was removed early Thursday, wiping out one of the city's last remaining places of public commemoration of the bloody 1989 crackdown.

Russian pipeline faces big hurdles amid Ukraine tensions

Russian pipeline faces big hurdles amid Ukraine tensions

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The pipeline is built and being filled with natural gas. But Russia’s Nord Stream 2 faces a rocky road before any gas flows to Germany, with its new leaders adopting a more skeptical tone toward the project and tensions ratcheting up over Russia’s troop buildup at the Ukrainian border.

Evers promises to fight election constitutional amendment

Evers promises to fight election constitutional amendment

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers promised to fight a proposed constitutional amendment supported by conservatives that would change election law, even as the measure could be put on the ballot for approval without the Democratic governor's signature.

Pope shakes up office that handles migration, COVID

Pope shakes up office that handles migration, COVID

ROME (AP) — Pope Francis on Thursday removed the head of the Vatican office that handles migration, the environment and COVID-19 issues, and put a trusted cardinal and one of the Holy See’s most influential nuns at the helm temporarily.

Japan Cabinet OKs record defense budget amid Taiwan concerns

Japan Cabinet OKs record defense budget amid Taiwan concerns

TOKYO (AP) — Japan's Cabinet approved a record 5.4 trillion yen ($47 billion) defense budget for fiscal 2022 on Friday that includes funding for research and development of a new fighter jet and other “game-changing” weapons as Japan bolsters its defense capabilities in response to China’s growing military might and its tensions with Taiwan.

Watch Now: Related Video

Storm brings record snowfall to Sierra Nevadas

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News