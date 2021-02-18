Georgia man arrested in connection with Capitol riot

ATLANTA (AP) — A Georgia man is accused of engaging in disorderly and disruptive acts to stop the certification of the Electoral College vote during the attack on the U.S. Capitol last month, according to a federal court filing.

Verden Andrew Nalley was arrested Wednesday on federal charges and has a hearing scheduled Friday on a request by prosecutors that he be held without bond, according to documents filed in federal court in Atlanta. A public defender appointed for Nalley did not immediately respond to an email Thursday seeking comment on the charges.

The three-count indictment filed against Nalley indicates that he was with William McCall Calhoun Jr., an attorney from Americus who was arrested last month on charges related to the the deadly insurrection on Jan. 6.

Court filings in Calhoun's case include multiple social media postings Calhoun is alleged to have made from inside the Capitol. Nalley is mentioned in at least one of the posts.