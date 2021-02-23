 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Georgia man charged with threatening Michigan judge
View Comments
AP

Georgia man charged with threatening Michigan judge

{{featured_button_text}}

DETROIT (AP) — A Georgia man has been charged with threatening a Michigan judge after she said absentee ballots arriving after the Nov. 3 election still could be counted.

Clinton Stewart of Douglas, Georgia, left a threatening voicemail for Judge Cynthia Stephens on Sept. 18, claiming "activist judges" were favoring Joe Biden with decisions to make it easier to vote through the mail, Michigan authorities said Tuesday.

Stephens' decision, which would have allowed the counting of Michigan ballots that were postmarked by Nov. 2 and delivered within two weeks, was overturned by a higher court.

The alleged threat was discovered on Oct. 2 by a member of the judge's staff, the attorney general's office said.

Stewart, 43, was charged in a Detroit court with a misdemeanor. He couldn't immediately be reached for comment; no phone number is listed for him.

Separately, the attorney general's office filed misdemeanor charges against a Michigan man who is accused of making threatening calls to U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich., U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich., and Slotkin's staff.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Riot gear, training probed at Capitol riot hearing

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
US charges North Korean computer programmers in global hacks
National Politics

US charges North Korean computer programmers in global hacks

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department has charged three North Korean computer programmers in a broad range of global hacks, including a destructive attack targeting an American movie studio, and in the attempted theft and extortion of more than $1.3 billion from banks and companies, federal prosecutors said Wednesday.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News