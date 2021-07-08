Georgia marijuana regulator inches toward issuing licenses

Edwards, who is unpaid as chair, said the commission will publish “intent to award information” at the next meeting, but did not indicate when that will be.

The commission’s next step is to contact applicants “to find out interest or extensions or responses or withdrawals, as necessary,” Edwards said.

Georgia legalized low-THC oil and products for people with medical conditions in 2015, but didn’t create a legal framework for production until last year.

Zane Bader, co-founder of the Georgia Cannabis Trade Association, has said applicants have voiced concerns about the process, and whether the agency has the staffing or ability to answer questions about complexities of the application requirements. Hundreds of questions have been submitted by businesses and published in a document on the commission’s website, many of them answered with the phrase: “The Applicant should determine its approach without an expectation for Commission guidance on business processes.”