Georgia mayor hopeful floats plan to rework long-closed mall

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — A candidate in a runoff for mayor of Georgia’s third-largest city is announcing a plan to redevelop a site where a long-vacant mall stood until 2020.

Steven Kendrick of Augusta made the announcement last week, with several Augusta commissioners.

The redevelopment plan for the Regency Mall's site would include 1,000 two-bedroom apartments, a K-12 school, a 300-seat performing arts center, a restaurant, a grocery store and a fitness center, news outlets report.

“The growth and revitalization of South Augusta is just beginning,” Kendrick told local news outlets as he unveiled plans for what would be called Cardinal Town Square.

Kendrick, the former Richmond County tax commissioner, is in a June 21 runoff with Garnett Johnson for mayor of the consolidated city-county. The third-place finisher endorsed Johnson last week. Kendrick and Johnson each received about 39% of the vote on May 24.

An architect who helped draw plans told WRDW-TV the redevelopment would cost $100 million to $175 million.

What was once a major retail draw sat vacant for nearly two decades before demolition began in 2020. Neighboring business owners say they've seen the area decline during the period. Most of the Augusta area's suburban growth has occurred in Columbia County during the period.

Many ideas have been floated to reuse the land, but Kendrick said this one is backed by the property owners.

“I realize there may be skepticism, but this opportunity is different and the actual plans have been submitted to Augusta planning and development for approval of this transformational project from work done from local architects and engineers," he said.

For now, Kendrick said private money will pay for the redevelopment. But Kendrick is also chair of the Augusta Economic Development Authority. He said the authority has not been asked about bonds to finance the project.

