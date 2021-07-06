Georgia official who shot at deputies gets 10-year sentence

ATLANTA (AP) — A suspended Georgia official has received a 10-year prison sentence for shooting at two deputies who attempted to serve a warrant at his home.

WGCL-TV reports Spalding County deputies were serving a simple assault warrant at county Commissioner Don Hawbaker’s Spalding County home in February 2020 when they said he fired two shots at the officers. After a standoff, police units used an armored vehicle to ram Hawbaker’s home and take him into custody.

Hawbaker, 64, pleaded guilty to shooting at the deputies and was sentenced to 10 years in prison and 10 years of probation. At a court hearing, Hawbaker’s attorney blamed the suspended county commissioner's behavior on alcohol abuse and mental health issues.

Since Hawbaker has been in jail since February 2020, he has nine years of his prison sentence remaining to serve.

In a statement, Spalding County Sheriff Darrell Dix said early release was unlikely because of the severity of the crimes. But Dix added: “If we are notified about the possibility of an early release or hearing, we will fight to ensure that it is not granted until his full term is served.”

