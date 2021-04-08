Georgia "open for business;" some experts say it's too soon

Federal officials acknowledge that people have “COVID-19 fatigue,” but say it's too soon to stop being careful.

“We’re really on the brink of a surge,” Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said Tuesday. “That would be a setback for public health, but that could be a psychological setback, too ... we just don’t want to have to go back to really shutting things down.”

Under Kemp's new order, restaurant tables now must be only 3.5 feet (1.07 meters) apart without partitions, instead of the previous 6 feet (1.83 meters), and there’s no longer a 50-person limit on gatherings when people are closer than 6 feet, which could allow larger indoor concerts and conventions. He also says vulnerable residents no longer have to stay home under a shelter-in-place order.

But it's not clear if restaurants will be rushing to reopen their self-serve drink stations, if fitness instructors will quickly allow their students to be 6 feet apart instead of the previous 10 feet (3.05 meters), and if movie theaters will let people get as close as 3 feet (0.91 meters).

Some business owners say they don't intend to change much for now.