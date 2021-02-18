Georgia opening up four mass vaccination sites for COVID-19

Toomey said it's possible that as many as 80% of Georgia's 1.5 million residents older than 65 will seek to be vaccinated. Kemp also said there are anecdotal reports that some emergency and medical workers who held off on the vaccine are now coming in for shots after seeing coworkers get both doses and suffer no ill effects. More than 1.1 million initial doses have been administered in Georgia.

Kemp said the state would be finalizing plans for expanded vaccination criteria within the next two weeks.

He also downplayed demand among teachers, noting a statewide survey of school districts only showed 45% of respondents, or fewer than 80,000, wanted to receive vaccines.

“There's not as much demand there as some may have thought,” Kemp said, adding the state would use the survey for teacher vaccination planning.