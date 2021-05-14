Georgia public universities won't mandate COVID-19 vaccine

At the University of Georgia, for example, President Jere Morehead wrote to faculty and staff on Friday that they should be back in their on-campus offices by June 14. Morehead said, however, that supervisors can be flexible for people with childcare or other concerns through June 30.

More than 350 colleges and universities nationwide have mandated vaccinations for students and sometimes for employees as well. That includes six Atlanta-area schools beginning next fall: Agnes Scott College, Emory University, Clark Atlanta University, Morehouse College, the Morehouse School of Medicine and Spelman College.

At least some public universities in states including California, Colorado, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Ohio and Washington have said they are making inoculations mandatory. Some public universities have said they will only make the vaccine mandatory when the U.S. Food and Drug Administration gives permanent approval. Other public universities have tried to split the difference. For example, the University of Michigan has said that only students living on campus will have to be vaccinated.

