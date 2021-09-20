Georgia reaps $2.2B surplus even after rainy day fund fills

Lawmakers could restore the K-12 formula to its full amount, although Republican leaders have noted that federal pandemic aid meant most schools had plenty of cash.

Republicans have continued to downplay expectations for spending, with House Appropriations Committee Chairman Terry England saying the surplus could be used to cover long-term costs for health care for retired teachers and state employees. The most recent projection shows Georgia $20 billion short of those costs. England also suggested that the money could be used to build a reserve for the state employee health plan, helping it to avoid future rate increases.

“My tendency is to want to put some more in reserve before saying we need to open it up,” England, an Auburn Republican, said Monday.

But with tax revenue already running 6% ahead of last year through the first two months of the 2022 budget, others are likely to be ready to spend more or cut taxes.

“I think you're going to see a lot of debate on that,” said Senate Appropriations Committee Chairman Blake Tillery, a Vidalia Republican.

Kemp promised teachers a $5,000 pay raise when he got elected and has so far delivered $3,000. The remaining $2,000 was estimated to cost $350 million in 2020.