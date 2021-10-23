 Skip to main content
Georgia says health departments to offer COVID-19 boosters

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia officials say local health departments will begin offering more COVID-19 vaccine booster shots on Tuesday, following guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The state Department of Public Health announced Friday that shots will be available for people who had previously received the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. Public health departments are already offering booster shots for people who received the Pfizer vaccine.

The following groups are eligible for boosters:

— People 65 and older.

— Adults who live in long-term care such as nursing homes.

— Adults who have underlying medical conditions.

— Adults who work or live in high-risk settings.

The state is also recommending boosters for any adult who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine more than two months ago. People who received Pfizer or Moderna should seek a booster six months after the earlier vaccination sequence was completed.

The state says people may request a different vaccine as a booster than was initially received, following CDC guidance allowing mix-and-match dosing. Not all types of vaccine will be available at all sites.

People are also reading…

People can schedule a booster shot online through the Department of Public Health or at vaccines.gov. People who need assistance can call 1-800-232-0233.

More than 50% of Georgians remain unvaccinated against COVID-19. Public health officials urge everyone 13 and older to get vaccinated.

