Georgia school district mandates COVID-19 vaccines for staff

School board approval would be needed to require vaccination for the district's 5,700 students.

Employees and students are currently required to wear masks in Decatur schools. Infection rates are relatively low, with the district reporting 20 COVID-19 cases among students and employees last week.

Some parents are supporting the requirement.

“I think a vaccine mandate is just going to make it that much more likely we can all finish the year with as many days as possible in the classroom,” parent Peter Isbister told WAGA-TV.

Kavia Kreitel, who has three children enrolled in Decatur, said it’s “only responsible” for teachers to be required to get inoculated.

“I work in health care,” Kreitel said. “I have had three doses of this vaccine and it is completely safe, and I think it’s what’s going to get us out of this.”

Others are opposed, though. Parent Anna Hinson told school board members it would override parental authority and take away from students' ability to think for themselves.

“With a mandate, you would be telling the kids you teach that no matter how curious, self-directed, self-aware and autonomous they are in their growth process, there will always be an authoritative power that is ready to squash the direction of their growth and independence if it does not conform,” she said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.