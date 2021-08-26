Georgia schools seek to boost education with $5.9B in aid

DeKalb County has said students lost one to four months of learning in math and somewhat less in reading. Making up those gains could take years, though.

“If a school district knew how to gain a year’s worth of learning in a couple of months, they would have done that," Burbridge said.

The district is also increasing the number of school counselors.

Burbridge said much of DeKalb County’s first round of money was spent on personal protective equipment and improved sanitation. Part of the second round has been spent on heating and air conditioning upgrades at a number of schools. The district also bought laptops for all students and is spending to upgrade networks at schools to handle sharply increased demand for internet.

The latest and largest round of funding, totaling $123 billion nationwide, is still being distributed and gives schools enormous flexibility in how to spend it. While 20% must be used to address learning setbacks, the rest can be used on nearly any cost school officials deem “reasonable and necessary.” Schools have three years to spend it.