Georgia Senate committee OKs photo ID for absentee voting

Democrats on the committee raised concerns that it could be burdensome for some voters, including elderly and first-time voters who don’t have a driver’s license. They also raised concerns that mailing in a copy of an ID such as a passport could lead to privacy and identity theft issues.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger have both endorsed the idea of requiring photo ID for absentee voting, though they have not yet backed a specific proposal.

The committee also approved several other pieces of voting legislation Thursday.

Senate Bill 89 would create a position for a new election official, reporting to the state election board, that could intervene in “low-performing” county election offices. The state election board would also create the criteria for what constitutes an underperforming county.

Fulton County, a Democratic stronghold that includes Atlanta, has often been singled out by state election officials for problems including long lines on election day.

State Sen. Sally Harrell, a Democrat from Atlanta, said she feared partisan motivations could come into play. The state election board currently has four Republican members and one Democrat.