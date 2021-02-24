Georgia Senate, House committee advance election legislation

“It’s not just swooping in and taking control," Miller said.

Fulton County, a Democratic stronghold that includes Atlanta, was again singled out on the floor Wednesday, with Republican Sen. John Albers of Roswell saying the move would “finally remedy” Fulton County's problems.

Sen. Elena Parent, an Atlanta Democrat, expressed concern that the Republican-tilted State Election Board would displace county boards that have representation from both parties.

“There would be no equity or comity between the parties any more, at least in my county," said Parent, who lives in Democratic-dominated DeKalb County.

Minority Whip Harold Jones, an Augusta Democrat, said the bill was unneeded because the state already allows for investigation and said many counties violate election laws and could be taken over.

Later Wednesday, the House Special Committee on Election Integrity approved House Bill 531, which would add new requirements for absentee voting and limit early voting, among many other provisions. The bill could soon move to the full House for a vote.