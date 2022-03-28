Georgia Senate passes bill to boost gang prosecutions

ATLANTA (AP) — A bill that would give Georgia's attorney general the authority to prosecute gang crimes statewide is headed to the governor's desk.

The state Senate passed House Bill 1134 on Monday by a vote of 50 to 5. The state House approved the measure in February. Gov. Brian Kemp is expected to sign it.

Under the bill, a new unit within the attorney general's office would have concurrent authority with local prosecutors to bring gang cases. The governor’s budget funds the unit.

Attorney General Chris Carr, a Republican running for reelection this year, has praised the legislation as a “force multiplier” that will allow his office to work with law enforcement and district attorneys.

Sen. John Kennedy, a Republican from Macon, said Monday that local prosecutors have trouble going after gang operations that go beyond their jurisdictions. The attorney general's office would also pursue gang activity in prisons, he said.

“No one's authority is being infringed upon, but we're bringing added resources where they're needed,” Kennedy said.

