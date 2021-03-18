Georgia Senate sends $140M state income tax cut to Kemp

“This is not going to cost the state money from the feds,” Walker said.

Democrats still opposed the bill, saying that the amounts were so small that many people won't notice the tax cut, while the money could be used to offset unfunded needs in state government, such as community living services for intellectually disabled adults.

“We currently have 7,000 people on our waiting list, disabled people, on our waiting list for community services to live in their communities," said Sally Harrell, an Atlanta Democrat.

Democrats also argued that it would be better to create a state earned income tax credit that would be better targeted at the working poor and provide them a significant cash boost, instead of spreading out a small amount of cash to richer people.

“Oh great, I get 60 bucks," said Sen. Elena Parent, an Atlanta Democrat. "A lot of people aren’t going to notice that at all.”

The sharp partisan divide contrasted with the House, where the measure passed unanimously.