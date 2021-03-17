 Skip to main content
Georgia Senate votes to extend COVID-19 business shield
AP

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s state Senate voted Wednesday to extend a law protecting businesses from being sued by a person who blames the business after they contract COVID-19.

The bill passed 36-17, with Republicans in support and most Democrats opposed. It now heads to Gov. Brian Kemp’s desk.

Protections are currently set to expire on July 14, but the legislation would extend them another year through July 14, 2022.

Under the law, businesses, health care providers and other protected entities have to display gross negligence, willful and wanton misconduct or reckless or intentional infliction of harm to lose in court.

Democrats tried to amend the bill to increase protections for workers who are sickened, but the amendment failed to muster enough support.

