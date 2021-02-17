Georgia senators again seek term limits, balanced budget

Congress can propose amendments to the states by a two-thirds vote, but the U.S. Constitution says two-thirds of states can also propose amendments to the nation's governing document by calling a convention. In either case, three quarters of states must ratify any proposed amendment. While 27 congressionally-proposed amendments have been ratified, there's never been an amendment proposed by the states ratified.

Georgia's term limits resolution does not specify how many terms House members and senators should be limited to, and its balanced budged resolution does not specify what the rules should be.

“That should be decided by the convention of states," Cowsert said, saying the resolutions and Georgia law allowing recall of delegates would prevent fears of a runaway convention that might make other changes. Some experts dispute whether those safeguards will hold.

Proponents of a balanced budget say debt and spending are on an unsustainable course, although Cowsert said he thought some deficit spending during an emergency like the COVID-19 pandemic or during a war is appropriate. Opponents, though, say that any amendment would hurt responses to recessions and endanger programs like Social Security and Medicare.