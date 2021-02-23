Georgia senators pass bill to require ID for absentee voting

Sen. Bill Cowsert, an Athens Republican who sponsored the measure, denied the measure would cause delays. He said he was responding to concerns that Republicans were leading on election night in some instances, but that Democrats overtook them as additional absentee ballots were tallied. He referred specifically to a video from a Fulton County counting center that showed ballots being moved around. Trump partisans decried the video but investigators said there was no wrongdoing.

"Give people the totals. Let people have the piece of mind that nothing's being done in the dark of night" Cowsert said, saying he wanted to avoid a "moving target."

Opponents, though, said delaying election results would decrease confidence.

“This would just cause more angst,” said Sen. Elena Parent, an Atlanta Democrat.

Senators approved Senate Bill 184, which would require counties to report more quickly the names of who voted in an election. Cowsert said the measure would alleviate concerns that some voters have voiced that their votes might not be counted or that someone else might vote in their name.

The Senate also passed Senate Bill 40, a bipartisan measure that allows counties to begin processing absentee ballots eight days before an election.

