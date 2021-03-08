Georgia senators reject plan to increase pay for lawmakers

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia senators have rejected a plan that would nearly double pay for lawmakers and also boost pay for all statewide officials except the governor.

The Senate voted 33-20 to reject Senate Bill 252, raising questions about whether plans for increased salaries backed by House Speaker David Ralston will advance. The House could still vote Monday on House Bill 675, a nearly identical pay raise bill, but if the measure does not advance by the end of the night, it's unlikely to survive this year.

“I do think that our salaries are too low, but I do think that moving us to a salary that is line with full-time Georgians is not reflective of the work that we do in three months at the Capitol," said Sen. Greg Dolezal, a Republican from Cumming.

Base pay for the 180 House members and 56 senators would have risen from $16,200 a year to $29,908.

Lawmaker pay hasn’t changed since 1999, according to the State Compensation Commission. Consumer prices have risen 59% since then, according to federal figures.