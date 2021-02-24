Georgia senators vote to end twice-yearly time changes

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia senators want to stop changing their clock twice a year, saying shifting from standard time to daylight saving time and back is disruptive.

The Senate voted 46-7 Wednesday to pass Senate Bill 100, which calls for Georgia to observe standard time year round. It goes to the House for more debate.

States have the power to forgo daylight saving time. Currently Hawaii and most of Arizona stay on standard time all year. A number of other states are considering changes.

Republican Sen. Ben Watson of Savannah said studies have shown more heart attacks and grumpy judges imposing harsher criminal sentences just after residents spring forward or fall back.

“You don’t need me here to tell you your sleep patterns are disrupted for two weeks in spring and fall,” Watson said.