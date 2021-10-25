 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Georgia settles with 3 former insurance employees over leaks

  • 0

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia state government has settled a lawsuit filed by three former Insurance Department employees who said they were fired by ex-Insurance Commissioner Jim Beck because they had leaked information to a television reporter.

The state is paying $870,000 to Loranda Allen, Candice Sprague, Sherry Mowell and their attorneys, WAGA-TV reported.

Jurors convicted Beck in July on 37 counts of wire fraud, mail fraud, money laundering and tax fraud. The charges stemmed from Beck’s scheme to channel more than $2.5 million from the Georgia Underwriting Association through a series of companies to his own bank accounts. Beck managed the state-chartered private insurer of last resort for years before the Republican was elected insurance commissioner.

A judge earlier this month sentenced Beck to more than seven years in prison and ordered him to pay $2.6 million in restitution.

People are also reading…

Federal officials began investigating Beck as he was elected statewide in 2018 as Georgia’s chief insurance regulator, indicting him shortly after the Republican took office in 2019. The investigation was capped by an eight-day trial that ended with jurors convicting Beck after fewer than two hours of deliberation.

The lawsuit stemmed not from the charges Beck was indicted on, but a story from Fox affiliate WAGA-TV about a 2017 arson that burned down a Carrollton rental property that Beck owned. The television station obtained a copy of Beck’s insurance application that showed two weeks before the fire, Beck nearly doubled his insurance coverage, from $95,000 to $186,000. Beck said he increased the insured value because of renovations. No one was ever charged with arson.

The television station also reported that Beck was managing the Georgia Underwriting Association at the same time that he had a full-time state job as a victim-witness advocate for a district attorney’s office.

The lawsuit alleged that Beck told another department employee that he blamed the women for “providing the information” for the “reporting by Fox News.” and said he was going to “clean the place up” and “get rid of” the three women after taking office in 2019.

“People shouldn’t be damaged financially or otherwise, for just doing their jobs. And, doing them well,” said Ed Tarver, a lawyer for the women.

The three women issued a joint statement saying: “We hate that this convicted felon destroyed so many careers when he came into office. That is sad for all Georgians.”

Lawyers for Beck did not respond to requests for comment.

Beck was automatically removed from office on conviction. He had been suspended after his indictment, but kept drawing a $195,000 yearly salary.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, WAGA-TV.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Nebraska AG: Docs can prescribe controversial COVID drugs

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska's attorney general said Friday that he won't seek disciplinary action against doctors who prescribe controversial, off-label drugs to treat and prevent coronavirus infections, as long as they get informed consent from patients and don't engage in misconduct.

EXPLAINER: Will lawmakers dig into Kristi Noem, appraisers?

EXPLAINER: Will lawmakers dig into Kristi Noem, appraisers?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota lawmakers will be taking a look at a state agency that has been at the center of questions about whether Gov. Kristi Noem used her influence to aid her daughter's application for a real estate appraiser license.

Walz launches reelection campaign in divided Minnesota

Walz launches reelection campaign in divided Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Democratic Gov. Tim Walz launched his campaign for a second term Tuesday in an increasingly divided Minnesota, saying he made the tough calls necessary to beat back the COVID-19 pandemic and revive the economy.

White House, Dems hurriedly reworking $2 trillion Biden plan

White House, Dems hurriedly reworking $2 trillion Biden plan

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House and Democrats are hurriedly reworking key aspects of President Joe Biden’s $2 trillion domestic policy plan, trimming the social services and climate change programs and rethinking new taxes on corporations and the wealthy to pay for a scaled-back package.

Race-blind redistricting? Democrats incredulous at GOP maps

Race-blind redistricting? Democrats incredulous at GOP maps

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A decade ago, North Carolina Republicans redrew their legislative districts to help their party in a way that a federal court ruled illegally deprived Black voters of their right to political representation. A state court later struck down Republican-drawn maps as based on pure partisanship.

Ballot confuses financing of proposed Albuquerque stadium

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Voters in Albuquerque may be confused about how a proposed soccer stadium will be funded because the ballot measure includes inconsistent language about financing for the city’s $50 million stadium bond proposal.

Deal on Biden's $2T plan edges closer; Harris is 'confident'

Deal on Biden's $2T plan edges closer; Harris is 'confident'

WASHINGTON (AP) — A deal within reach, President Joe Biden and Congress’ top Democrats edged close to sealing their giant domestic legislation, though the informal deadline appeared to slip as they worked to scale back the measure and determine how to pay for it.

Watch Now: Related Video

Mexico City prepares for Day of the Dead parade

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News