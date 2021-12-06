 Skip to main content
AP

Georgia sheriff's office raising pay for its employees

ATLANTA (AP) — A Georgia sheriff's office is giving its workers the largest pay raise in the agency's history.

WSB-TV reports that the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office announced employees will see the 3.5% salary increases in their paychecks starting this month. The pay hike will be applied to the base salaries of everyone in the sheriff's office.

In addition, some people working in non-supervisory positions will see increases of up to 20%, according to the TV station.

Newly-hired deputy sheriffs and detention officers also will get higher pay, starting in 2022. The deputy sheriff’s annual salary will begin at $51,000, and the detention officers’ base annual salary will range from $44,818 to $47,060, depending on education level.

