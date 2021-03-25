Georgia speaker: State study to look at Atlanta rising crime

Deadly shootings have risen since last summer, when an officer’s shooting of a Black man, Rayshard Brooks, in a restaurant parking lot contributed to weeks of protests over racial injustice.

At times, police appeared to stand down from intervening to stop armed people from blockading the area around the restaurant site, and an 8-year-old girl was fatally shot last July 4. At other times, police officers called in sick in apparent unhappiness over how Bottoms and other city leaders were responding.

The action comes months before Atlanta voters will decide whether Bottoms should get a second term. City Council President Felicia Moore has announced a challenge to Bottoms, and violence in the city is likely to be a key issue in the race. The prospect of intervention by the Republican-led state government is likely to be unpopular in the overwhelmingly Democratic city.

Republican Attorney General Chris Carr said he would support the House study, blaming gang activity for “unchecked violent crime” and a lack of support for police for problems in recruiting and retaining officers.

“This is a quality of life issue for families, and it is also a threat to our economy,” Carr said in a statement.

The state has a history of trying to intervene in city affairs, often setting off bitter disputes. The state, for example, tried to take over Hartsfield Jackson International Airport before backing off. Lawmakers have also appointed a legislative committee to oversee the Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority, a transit agency funded by residents of Fulton, DeKalb and Clayton counties.

