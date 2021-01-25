Georgia spends $200K a year on indicted insurance chief

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia taxpayers are spending nearly $200,000 a year in salary and benefits for an insurance commissioner who's been suspended for nearly two years.

When Insurance Commissioner John King presented his budget to lawmakers last week, it included $194,899 for “one-time funds for one filled executive position." King said that's what the state is spending for salary and benefits for Jim Beck, who was indicted in May 2019, just a few months after taking office, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

The same amount was included in last year's midyear budget to pay Beck, the newspaper reported.

Beck is accused of bilking his former employer out of $2 million. Gov. Brian Kemp suspended Beck from office a few days after his indictment. Beck, whose trial is scheduled for later this year, has vowed a vigorous defense.

“I am, in fact, innocent of these charges,” Beck wrote to Kemp after his indictment. “In these circumstances, it would be inappropriate for me to resign as commissioner of insurance.”