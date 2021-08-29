Georgia state employees already using paid parental leave

ATLANTA (AP) — More than 450 Georgia state and public university employees have already used a new law that grants new parents up to three weeks of paid leave.

WAGA-TV reports 143 state employees have used 13,440 hours of paid parental leave since the law took effect on July 1. Also taking the leave have been 324 University System of Georgia workers.

Public school employees are also eligible to take leave, but school districts keep their own records and haven't reported figures.

Overall, 260,000 employees can now get paid time off after the birth, adoption or foster placement of a child. Before, state employees were only eligible for 12 weeks of unpaid leave as required by federal law.

Michael Polacek, who works for the Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities, said he has stayed home to help his wife, Erin Schulberg, after the birth of their child.

“There’s something about the first three weeks. There’s so much going on and we’re adjusting to our life,” said Polacek. “It’s a spiritual, emotional, and physical experience and together as a unit, a family unit, we get to be present for that.”