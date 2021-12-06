 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Georgia tax collections so far point to another big surplus

  • 0

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia's state tax collections continue to run far ahead of what the state brought in last year, adding to already bulging coffers.

Figures released Monday show Georgia's general fund collected $11.9 billion through Nov. 30. That's about $1.7 billion or 17% ahead of last year's pace.

Through the first five months of the 2022 budget year, the state is on pace to collect $28.5 billion, more than $1 billion above the $27.3 billion that lawmakers designated for spending. Georgia plans to spend $49.9 billion overall in the budget year that began July 1, once federal and other funds are included. But the K-12 funding formula is still crimped by cuts and most other agencies didn’t get back money slashed from the 2021 budget.

In July, budget director Kelly Farr again instructed agencies to not ask for more money in 2023.

The state finished the 2021 budget year with a nearly $2.2 billion surplus even after the state’s rainy day fund was filled to the legal limit of $4.3 billion.

People are also reading…

Republican Gov. Brian Kemp must decide how much he wants lawmakers to spend when he sets the revenue estimate in January. Lawmakers can’t spend more than what Kemp allows.

Georgia’s budget pays to educate 1.7 million K-12 students and 435,000 college students, house 45,000 state prisoners, pave 18,000 miles (29,000 kilometers) of highways and care for more than 200,000 people who are mentally ill, developmentally disabled or addicted to drugs or alcohol.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Celebrity surgeon Dr. Oz running for Senate in Pennsylvania

Celebrity surgeon Dr. Oz running for Senate in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Dr. Mehmet Oz, the celebrity heart surgeon best known as the host of TV’s "Dr. Oz Show" after rocketing to fame on Oprah Winfrey's show, announced Tuesday that he is running for Pennsylvania’s open U.S. Senate seat as a Republican.

OPEC, allies stick to modest output boost despite omicron

OPEC, allies stick to modest output boost despite omicron

NEW YORK (AP) — OPEC and allied oil-producing countries decided Thursday to stick to their plans to boost oil production even as the new omicron variant cast a shadow of uncertainty over the global economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

Trump faces flurry of investigations beyond Jan. 6 probe

Trump faces flurry of investigations beyond Jan. 6 probe

NEW YORK (AP) — As Donald Trump's lawyers try to block the White House from releasing records to the congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection, the former president faces a flurry of other investigations that could come to a head in the coming weeks and the new year.

Pushing COVID-19 boosters, Biden says 'we need to be ready'

Pushing COVID-19 boosters, Biden says 'we need to be ready'

BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — With rising numbers of COVID-19 cases predicted this winter, President Joe Biden on Thursday appealed for Americans to get their boosters and get behind his plan to tackle the new omicron variant through wider availability of vaccines and shots, but without new major restrictions on daily life.

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Sioux City schools report increase in bus stop arm violations

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News