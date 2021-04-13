 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Georgia to pause use of Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine
0 comments
AP

Georgia to pause use of Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia health officials are pausing all vaccinations of Johnson & Johnson vaccine following guidance from the federal government.

The Georgia Department of Public Health made the announcement early Tuesday, shortly after the federal authorities say they will investigate rare but serious cases of blood clots in some people who received the vaccine.

In a joint statement Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration said they were investigating unusual clots in six women that occurred 6 to 13 days after vaccination.

The clots occurred in veins that drain blood from the brain and occurred together with low platelets. All six cases were in women between the ages of 18 and 48.

Georgia universities, health systems and others on Tuesday said plans to use the vaccine have also been put on hold as they await further guidance from the federal government.

In Atlanta, Spencer Strobel, 33, had been periodically checking online for a few weeks for an open vaccine appointment but hadn’t had much success. With a new job starting next week and increasing pressure from his mother to get it done, he jumped at the chance when he saw a post on his neighborhood Facebook page saying that the Johnson & Johnson vaccine would be offered at the YMCA about two miles from his house in Atlanta.

“I wanted the Johnson & Johnson one because it was one shot and I wouldn’t have to deal with the second shot,” he said, adding that his sister had gotten that vaccine and had no problems.

He awoke on Tuesday to headlines saying the U.S. was pausing use of that vaccine and figured he wouldn’t be getting his shot after all. But then he got an email from the organizers of the vaccination event at the Y saying it was still on but that they’d be administering the Pfizer vaccine instead.

Despite his preference for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, he decided to go ahead and get the Pfizer jab “to get it over with and get back to some type of normality.”

When he arrived in the Y parking lot to get his shot, he was told there would be a slight delay while they waited for the Pfizer vaccine to arrive because of the last minute switch. But after a relatively short wait, he got his shot and left with an appointment for the second dose.

In southwest Georgia, the Phoebe Putney Health System said that it had recently received its first shipment of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

“We had planned to begin offering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in limited circumstances soon; however, we will wait for further guidance from the CDC and FDA before deciding whether or when to do so,” Dr. Dianna Grant, the system's chief medical officer, said in a statement Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Governors say no to President Biden’s mask mandate

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Trump goes after Pence, McConnell in speech to party donors
National Politics

Trump goes after Pence, McConnell in speech to party donors

  • Updated

PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — It was supposed to be a unifying weekend for a Republican Party at war with itself over former President Donald Trump’s divisive leadership. But Trump himself shattered two days of relative peace in his closing remarks to the GOP’s top donors when he insulted the party’s Senate leader and his wife.

CEOs gather to speak out against voting law changes
National Politics

CEOs gather to speak out against voting law changes

  • Updated

More than a hundred top executives and corporate leaders gathered online this weekend to discuss their response to restrictive voting laws under consideration in several states and already enacted in Georgia, according to a statement from organizers of the meeting.

US military cites rising risk of Chinese move against Taiwan
National Politics

US military cites rising risk of Chinese move against Taiwan

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — The American military is warning that China is probably accelerating its timetable for capturing control of Taiwan, the island democracy that has been the chief source of tension between Washington and Beijing for decades and is widely seen as the most likely trigger for a potentially catastrophic U.S.-China war.

+3
Business faces tricky path navigating post-Trump politics
National Politics

Business faces tricky path navigating post-Trump politics

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — For more than a half-century, the voice emerging from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s monolithic, Beaux Arts-styled building near the White House was predictable: It was the embodiment of American business and, more specifically, a shared set of interests with the Republican Party.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News