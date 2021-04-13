Georgia to pause use of Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine

“I wanted the Johnson & Johnson one because it was one shot and I wouldn’t have to deal with the second shot,” he said, adding that his sister had gotten that vaccine and had no problems.

He awoke on Tuesday to headlines saying the U.S. was pausing use of that vaccine and figured he wouldn’t be getting his shot after all. But then he got an email from the organizers of the vaccination event at the Y saying it was still on but that they’d be administering the Pfizer vaccine instead.

Despite his preference for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, he decided to go ahead and get the Pfizer jab “to get it over with and get back to some type of normality.”

When he arrived in the Y parking lot to get his shot, he was told there would be a slight delay while they waited for the Pfizer vaccine to arrive because of the last minute switch. But after a relatively short wait, he got his shot and left with an appointment for the second dose.

In southwest Georgia, the Phoebe Putney Health System said that it had recently received its first shipment of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

“We had planned to begin offering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in limited circumstances soon; however, we will wait for further guidance from the CDC and FDA before deciding whether or when to do so,” Dr. Dianna Grant, the system's chief medical officer, said in a statement Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.