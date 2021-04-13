Georgia to pause use of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine

Spencer Strobel, 33, had been periodically checking online for a few weeks for an open vaccine appointment but hadn’t had much success. With a new job starting next week and increasing pressure from his mother to get it done, he jumped at the chance when he saw a post on his neighborhood Facebook page saying that the Johnson & Johnson vaccine would be offered at the YMCA about 2 miles (3 kilometers) from his house in Atlanta.

“I wanted the Johnson & Johnson one because it was one shot and I wouldn’t have to deal with the second shot,” he said, adding that his sister had gotten that vaccine and had no problems.

He awoke on Tuesday to headlines saying the U.S. was pausing use of that vaccine and figured he wouldn’t be getting his shot after all. But then he got an email from the organizers of the vaccination event at the Y saying it was still on but that they’d be administering the Pfizer vaccine instead.

Despite his preference for the J&J vaccine, he decided to go ahead and get the Pfizer jab “to get it over with and get back to some type of normality.”