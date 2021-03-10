Georgia to vaccinate adults over 55, those with conditions

“We're failing. That's where we are," said Amber Schmidtke, an epidemiologist who writes a daily report about COVID-19 in Georgia. “We have so much vaccine and we aren't getting it out there.”

Why that is isn't exactly clear. Kemp repeated Wednesday that he questions those numbers, saying vaccine that has shipped has not necessarily arrived in Georgia, and saying that some health care providers are still holding back doses to give booster shots even though they have been instructed not to.

“I really feel like, with the expanded criteria, with our teachers getting vaccinated now, we’re going to be able to continue to get where we need to be,” Kemp said.